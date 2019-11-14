Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.40.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $255.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

