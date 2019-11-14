Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.44-4.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.02-1.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $69.34.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.