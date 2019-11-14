American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.04. 82,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,357. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $150.66 and a one year high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other American Tower news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,524 shares of company stock worth $31,726,127. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.79.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.