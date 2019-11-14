Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Shares Up 16.7%

Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 4,494,159 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 8,167,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK)

Ameritek Ventures focuses on designing and manufacturing vapor axial deposition/outside vapor deposition optical fiber preforms. These optical fiber preforms are the mainstay for fiber optic cables that are used in the telecommunications industry to transmit large amounts of data to and from communication towers for the Internet, cable television, and telephone industries.

