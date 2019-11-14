AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the September 30th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total transaction of $926,132.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,980.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,482 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in AMETEK by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 106,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $96.05 on Thursday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Several research firms have commented on AME. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.62.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

