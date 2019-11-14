Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 1,856,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted C. Nark bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $240,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $226,000. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

