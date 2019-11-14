Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Up 23.1% in October

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $114.17 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $160,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,362 shares of company stock worth $5,780,793 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $421,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Analog Devices by 59.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 72,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 11,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

