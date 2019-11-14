Wall Street analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PRAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

PRAH traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.00. 25,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,962. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

