Analysts Offer Predictions for Square, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Shares of Square stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.51. 5,577,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,056,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,075.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,676 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

