Analysts Offer Predictions for TransAlta Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

NYSE TAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 670,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,945. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TransAlta by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TransAlta by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.