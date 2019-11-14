Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Just Energy Group (JE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE):

11/12/2019 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

11/9/2019 – Just Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

11/8/2019 – Just Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Just Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.00 to $2.25.

11/2/2019 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2019 – Just Energy Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/21/2019 – Just Energy Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

10/17/2019 – Just Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

10/8/2019 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – Just Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of JE stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Just Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $361.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $670.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.86 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 73.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 313.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 742,095 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $711,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 172.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

