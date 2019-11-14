Analysts Set Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Target Price at $105.27

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.80. 510,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

