Analyzing Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $6.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Itau Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Credicorp pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Credicorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Itau Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credicorp and Itau Corpbanca’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.74 billion 3.44 $1.21 billion $14.88 13.75 Itau Corpbanca $2.90 billion 0.84 $274.13 million N/A N/A

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Itau Corpbanca.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and Itau Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 24.52% 16.55% 2.28% Itau Corpbanca 6.91% 4.69% 0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Credicorp and Itau Corpbanca, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 1 5 0 2.83 Itau Corpbanca 0 1 0 0 2.00

Credicorp presently has a consensus price target of $258.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.06%. Given Credicorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Itau Corpbanca.

Summary

Credicorp beats Itau Corpbanca on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Itau Corpbanca

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

