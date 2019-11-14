Analyzing Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunTrust Banks has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and SunTrust Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 17.97% 12.35% 0.96% SunTrust Banks 22.31% 11.40% 1.20%

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SunTrust Banks pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SunTrust Banks pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shinhan Financial Group and SunTrust Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 SunTrust Banks 0 10 3 0 2.23

SunTrust Banks has a consensus price target of $69.12, suggesting a potential downside of 1.58%. Given SunTrust Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SunTrust Banks is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and SunTrust Banks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $12.61 billion 1.37 $2.87 billion $11.97 3.06 SunTrust Banks $10.43 billion 2.99 $2.78 billion $5.70 12.32

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than SunTrust Banks. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunTrust Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SunTrust Banks beats Shinhan Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 865 service centers; 6,076 ATMs; 9 cash dispensers; and 35 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions. This segment also offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The Wholesale segment provides capital markets solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management; asset-based financing solutions, such as securitizations, asset-based lending, equipment financing, and structured real estate arrangements; cash management services and auto dealer financing solutions; investment banking solutions; and credit and deposit, fee-based product offering, multi-family agency lending, advisory, commercial mortgage brokerage, and tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also offers treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and provides services clients to manage their accounts online. The company offers its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 1,218 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and the District of Columbia. SunTrust Banks, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

