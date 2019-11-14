Andrew Houston Buys 500,000 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $9,570,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,779,993.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 66,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. Dropbox Inc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $26.49.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

