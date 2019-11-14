Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Equal weight Rating from Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,375 ($31.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,110.33 ($27.58).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,028 ($26.50) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,947.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,968.54. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

