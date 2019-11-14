ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.1% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 415,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 140.0% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,948,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 84.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,377,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 628,924 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.39. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.