AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 52-Week High at $198.80

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $198.80 and last traded at $198.35, with a volume of 856159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.44.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In other AON news, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,053 shares of company stock worth $2,906,175. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,406,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,130,000 after acquiring an additional 275,773 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,868,000 after acquiring an additional 531,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,896,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,333,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

