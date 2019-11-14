Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Up 30.5% in October

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $33.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $132,950.00. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan bought 11,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $347,577.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,577.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,460 shares of company stock worth $1,325,857 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.