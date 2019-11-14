Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Mark Steven Lynch Sells 11,000 Shares

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $462,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Steven Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Mark Steven Lynch sold 11,550 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $482,674.50.

On Thursday, August 15th, Mark Steven Lynch sold 35,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,960,350.00.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.59. 8,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,241. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Appian Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. ValuEngine lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $41.00 price target on Appian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 1,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

