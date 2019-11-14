Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Apple Hospitality REIT accounts for about 1.5% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $1,110,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 273.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.14. 65,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,271. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

