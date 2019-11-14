Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.2% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $264.47 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $264.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $280.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $243.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.49.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,158 shares of company stock valued at $97,019,630 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

