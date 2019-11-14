Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the September 30th total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGTC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.32.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.58.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.