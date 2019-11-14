Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apyx Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apyx Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.38. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

