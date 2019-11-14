ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,418,000 after purchasing an additional 343,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of ABR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 227,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,799. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 44.18%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.87%.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, insider Hall Anthony 2,500,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 20,000 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,829.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.