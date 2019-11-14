Arbor Wealth Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 324,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,155,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 297,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,959,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $128.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $407.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $131.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.