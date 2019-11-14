Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Tops $22.10 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002577 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, IDEX, OKEx and Gate.io. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $22.10 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00244199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.01462337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00146179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, LBank, Huobi, IDEX, OKEx, Bibox, Gate.io, BitMart, DDEX, DragonEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

