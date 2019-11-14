Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $445.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

