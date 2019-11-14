argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.60) and the highest is ($0.73). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($3.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($7.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.00) to ($4.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover argenx.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of argenx from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,350. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $82.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average is $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

