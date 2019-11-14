Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at National Bank Financial

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 107.18% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

AR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.81. 217,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.91. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.46 million and a P/E ratio of -30.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.08.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

