Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,823 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the third quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the second quarter worth $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 276.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the second quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $8.21.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

