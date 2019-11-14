Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. JinkoSolar accounts for 0.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of JinkoSolar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

JKS opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $24.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

