Arlington Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the period. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund comprises about 0.8% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 531,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 57,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NTG opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.