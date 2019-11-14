Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Up 9.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) shot up 9.3% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.93, 1,223,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,328,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,051.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $212.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

