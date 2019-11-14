ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

ARQL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. ArQule has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $924.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 2.31.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 53,511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

