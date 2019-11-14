Arrow Global Group’s (ARW) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 292 ($3.82).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

LON ARW traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 210.40 ($2.75). The company had a trading volume of 74,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.98. The stock has a market cap of $371.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 222. Arrow Global Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284.58 ($3.72).

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.