Arve Hanstveit Sells 13,605 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $125,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,109,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,714.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ERII traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.80. 202,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,640. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.47 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.5% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

