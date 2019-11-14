Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Acquires $14,960,000.00 in Stock

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARVN traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.04. 866,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $868.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.13. Arvinas Inc has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 576,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 273,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 135,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14,782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 231,046 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,834,000. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARVN. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

