Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the September 30th total of 721,200 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $868.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

