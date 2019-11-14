Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Short Interest Up 49.8% in October

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the September 30th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:AKG opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Asanko Gold has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

In related news, insider Schlederer John bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Also, insider Campbell Christopher bought 40,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $26,779.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 131,818 shares of company stock valued at $86,660.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asanko Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 20,626,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asanko Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.