Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 117275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Johnson Rice set a $21.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Asante Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 159,654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 26.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

Asante Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

