Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $286.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, insider Mark Nunneley purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,443.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.