Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) were up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.46, approximately 20,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

