ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Update

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the September 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASLN. BTIG Research lowered shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

ASLN opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.30% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

