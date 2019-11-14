ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.91. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

