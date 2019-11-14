Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Assembly Biosciences worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 90,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $27.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.