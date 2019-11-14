Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253,070 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 41,733 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 181,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $147.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average of $135.48. The company has a market cap of $1,113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,823,569. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

