Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) SVP David J. Park Sells 4,000 Shares

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $109.12 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.88 and a twelve month high of $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised their target price on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 676,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after buying an additional 140,789 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 59,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

