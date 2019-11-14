Augur 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.16 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $11.19 or 0.00128849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Binance, CoinTiger and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $123.06 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00242863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.01451436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00147862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kraken, Mercatox, Crex24, Poloniex, Bithumb, Bitsane, ChaoEX, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, AirSwap, Bitbns, DragonEX, Bittrex, GOPAX, Upbit, Zebpay, Gate.io, ABCC, CoinTiger, Liqui, BitBay, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Koinex, Gatecoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

