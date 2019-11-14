AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACQ. Clarus Securities restated a buy rating on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, August 9th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded AutoCanada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

TSE:ACQ traded up C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$11.85. 270,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,344. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$7.33 and a 12-month high of C$13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. AutoCanada’s payout ratio is -29.20%.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.